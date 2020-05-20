coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC teenager shares his battle with rare illness linked to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy from New York City is sharing his story after overcoming the mysterious COVID-19 related inflammatory syndrome that's affecting children.

Dariana Dyson was a healthy, happy 15-year-old girl. Then suddenly, she was gone.

Dyson is one of four children in the country who died after contracting the mysterious COVID-19 related inflammatory syndrome that has attacked at least 200 children across the country, more than 130 in New York alone.

Jack Ramos, 14, from Manhattan had the syndrome too.

Ramos' heart raced out of control and he was racked with pain and spiked a dangerous 105-degree fever. He was unable to even move his legs.

Ramos was placed in intensive care at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He saw the wrenching fear in his father's eyes.

He says it was the first time he'd ever seen his father get emotional.

It was like that for two full days and just as doctors were preparing to intubate Ramos, he stabilized and got better.

Ramos says he's glad to be home and alive.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke on Tuesday about a massive electronic summer school program for children who are falling behind academically and said he wasn't sure yet if schools would open up in the fall.

Some of that depends on what they learn about the COVID-19 related syndrome that is attacking children like Jack Ramos.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycpmiscoronaviruspediatric multi system inflammatory syndromehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathschildrenchild deathhospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC unveils summer learning plan, death benefits for city workers
Military kicks off first-ever Virtual Fleet Week New York
Once bustling LaGuardia Airport now a ghost town
St. Joseph's College announces tuition freeze
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Once bustling LaGuardia Airport now a ghost town
Widow left with late husband's car lease after his COVID-19 death
MTA using ultraviolet tech on subways to kill COVID-19
NYC unveils summer learning plan, death benefits for city workers
Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc-based baby powder in US, Canada
Military kicks off first-ever Virtual Fleet Week New York
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and bright
NY hospitalizations, ICU patients remain down; 105 deaths reported
After lifetime of service, WWII nurse honored on 100th birthday
Mom arrested after subway confrontation over mask wants justice
Number of critically ill and ICU patients falls below 1,000 in NJ
More TOP STORIES News