coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC to distribute free face coverings at parks

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will start distributing free face coverings at parks.

Mayor de Blasio announced plans on Thursday to supply 100 thousand masks and other face guards so everyone can remain safe.

The distributions are set to start this week.

The program will focus on hard-hit communities and the busiest parks.

The mayor says he understands that some people forget their face coverings at home, and others may not own one.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc parksnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor de Blasio calls Trump briefing 'magical mystery tour'
Broadway star sings from apartment window for neighbors
USNS Comfort departs New York City
Subway service to halt overnight for cleaning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Connecticut plans to start re-opening strategy May 20
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Antibody testing: What to know bout urgent cares offering tests
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
Broadway star sings from apartment window for neighbors
NJ Transit employees get access to COVID-19 testing
AccuWeather Alert: Leftover showers Friday
Show More
New Jersey COVID-19 death toll hits new high
NYPD issues summonses for violations of social distancing
Subway service to halt overnight for cleaning
Mayor: Unrefrigerated bodies outside funeral home 'unacceptable'
This time, Pence wears mask as he tours Indiana plant
More TOP STORIES News