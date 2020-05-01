Coronavirus News: NYC to distribute free face coverings at parks

Mayor de Blasio announced plans on Thursday to supply 100 thousand masks and other face guards so everyone can remain safe.
The distributions are set to start this week.
The program will focus on hard-hit communities and the busiest parks.
The mayor says he understands that some people forget their face coverings at home, and others may not own one.
