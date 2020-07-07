reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC to vote on reopening child care centers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City's Department of Health would vote on whether or not to allow childcare centers to reopen next week.

If the vote goes through, it will allow 3,000 childcare centers across the five boroughs to resume on July 13. A decision is expected to me made on Tuesday.

"It's been really, really tough for parents, so bringing back child care is crucial." de Blasio said during his press conference.

The mayor said the Board of Health has been looking at the facts and data on how to reopen child care centers both properly and safely.

Strict state regulations will be implemented like:
- No more than 15 children in a room
- Face coverings required for children and adults
- Daily health screenings
- Frequent cleaning and disinfecting
- Limited sharing of toys and supplies

The mayor said there have been a lot of conversations between the board of health and child care providers over the recent weeks.

"They are ready to go," he said. "They are waiting for approval."

DOHMH will inspect programs to verify compliance.

12 child care programs have been up and running for essential workers' kids since April, according to the city.

