Coronavirus News: NYPD announces 43rd COVID-19 death in department

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD announced the loss of another member of the department due to COVID-19.

School Safety Agent Doris Kirkland died on Friday night from complications related to coronavirus.

Kirkland served as a school safety agent for more than 30 years.



She marks the 43rd member of the department to die from COVID-19.

By Saturday, 926 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report which accounts for 2.6% of the department's uniformed workforce. That is down from a high of 19.8%.

To date, 5,739 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Saturday, 5,598 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus and 80 uniformed members plus 19 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus.

