Coronavirus News: NYPD announces 43rd COVID-19 death in department

School Safety Agent Doris Kirkland died on Friday night from complications related to coronavirus.
Kirkland served as a school safety agent for more than 30 years.
I’m sorry to inform you of the passing of another member of our NYPD family to #COVID. School Safety Agent Doris Kirkland, who dedicated more than 3 decades to the students of Brooklyn.— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) May 23, 2020
Our prayers & deepest thanks remain with Doris & her loved ones, today & every day forward. pic.twitter.com/9y9CQD6FON
She marks the 43rd member of the department to die from COVID-19.
By Saturday, 926 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report which accounts for 2.6% of the department's uniformed workforce. That is down from a high of 19.8%.
To date, 5,739 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Saturday, 5,598 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus and 80 uniformed members plus 19 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus.
