NYRR to increase number of runners for upcoming events as COVID restrictions ease

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners are increasing the number of runners in upcoming events as New York eases COVID restrictions for outdoor events.NYRR says they will double the runner field size for the Mastercard New York Mini 10K on June 12. The runner field size will increase from 1,200 expected finishers to 3,000 expected finishers.In addition, the Front Runners LGBT Pride Run on June 28 and the Achilles Hope and Possibility 4M on July 10 will each have 4,250 expected finishers.All races will follow strict health and safety protocols that include staggered starts, self-hydration options, hand sanitation stations, and limited race amenities for social distancing purposes.