Rockland officials warn of possible measles exposure in Monsey, Nanuet

MONSEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Rockland County is warning of possible measles exposure at several locations in Monsey and Nanuet as the number of cases continues to rise.
As of May 8, there are 224 confirmed reported cases of measles in the county since the outbreak began in October 2018. There have been no fatalities amid the current outbreak and only three measles-related deaths in the US in the past two decades, but there have been several hospitalization.
Anyone who visited the following locations or used the following taxis at these times may have been exposed to measles:
--Maple Pharmacy, located at 59 Route 59, Monsey, NY 10952, on Sunday, April 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 10 p.m.
--Evergreen Kosher Market, located at 59 Route 59, Monsey, NY 10952, on Sunday, April 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., with risk of exposure until 10 p.m.
--Rockland Kosher Supermarket, located in the Shoppers Haven Mall, 27 Orchard Street, Monsey, NY 10952, on Tuesday, April 30, Wednesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 9 p.m. on those days.
--Satmar Synagogue, located at 13 Monsey Blvd. Monsey, NY 10952, on Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with a risk of exposure until 11:30 a.m.
--Congregation Ohel Yakov, located at 1 Challenger Ct., Monsey, NY 10952, on Tuesday, April 30, Wednesday, May 1, and Thursday, May 2, from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 12 a.m. on Friday May 3.
--Home Depot, located at 43 Hutton Ave., Nanuet, NY 10954, on Friday, May 3, from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 7:45 p.m.
Taxis:
--La Familia Taxi on Thursday, May 2, from 4:40 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a risk of exposure until 7 p.m.
--La Familia Taxi on Thursday, May 2, from 6 p.m. to 6:20 p.m., with a risk of exposure until 8:20 p.m.
--La Familia Taxi on Monday, May 6, from 8:40 a.m. to 9 a.m., with a risk of exposure until 11 a.m.
These times reflect the period that the infected individuals were in these areas and a two-hour period after they left the areas, because the virus remains in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.
RELATED: Measles Outbreak: Cases top 700 in 22 states, most since 1994
If you were present at these locations during these times, especially if you are in any of the following high-risk groups, contact your health care provider by phone right away (call before going for care):
--Pregnant
--A child under 6 months of age
--Immunocompromised or immunosuppressed (when your body can't fight disease)
--Have not been vaccinated against the measles
--Were born before 1957 and are immunosuppressed
Free measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccines are available for residents six months and older on Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the at the Christ Episcopal Church, located at 65 Washington Avenue in Suffern, NY 10901.
Free MMR vaccines are also available by calling:
--The Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2497 or 845-364-2520 to schedule an appointment to get a free MMR vaccine at the Pomona health complex.
--The Rockland County Department of Health Spring Valley Family Planning Clinic is also providing MMR vaccines, by appointment to Family Planning patients. Family Planning Clinic patients can call 845-364-2531 to schedule an appointment.
In addition, MMR vaccines are available at local health care providers or by calling a local federally qualified health center, such as Refuah or Hudson River Health Care. The federally qualified health centers see patients on a sliding fee scale and by appointment. They may require patients new to their centers to have a well visit first, before a vaccine can be given. Visit www.nachc.org/about/about-our-health-centers/find-a-health-center/ to find the locations of federally qualified health centers in Rockland.
CLICK HERE for more information about measles, or call the New York State Department of Health toll free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.
Two weeks ago, Rockland County Ed Day issued a second declaration of a local State of Emergency. It does not contain the Measles Outbreak Emergency Directive, which prohibited non-vaccinated persons from entering indoor places of public assembly. That directive was overturned by a judge, and subsequent appeals have been denied.
However, the Rockland County Department of Health will continue to enforce the new Commissioner's Orders, which mandate that anyone with measles or anyone exposed to the illness avoid public spaces or face a $2,000-a-day fine.
