On Call with Dr. Jen: A new streaming medical show from ABC7 New York

Accurate and dependable medical news has never been more important. ABC7 is proud to team up with Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, to produce a new CTV series,"On Call with Dr. Jen," which debuted Friday, October 30.The first episode examines what can we expect as we head into the winter months. Where is the pandemic headed? Will flu season make it worse? What are the best ways to keep you and your family safe?Next week, we will launch a two-part examination of the "long haulers" coping with health problems related to COVID-19.