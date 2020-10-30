health

On Call with Dr. Jen: A new streaming medical show from ABC7 New York


Accurate and dependable medical news has never been more important. ABC7 is proud to team up with Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, to produce a new CTV series,"On Call with Dr. Jen," which debuted Friday, October 30.

The first episode examines what can we expect as we head into the winter months. Where is the pandemic headed? Will flu season make it worse? What are the best ways to keep you and your family safe?

Next week, we will launch a two-part examination of the "long haulers" coping with health problems related to COVID-19.


You can see "On Call with Dr. Jen" now on all our streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Simply search ABC 7 New York, download the app, and look for the Dr. Jen section.
