Paterson to begin vaccinating homebound residents for COVID in their homes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10450905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a plan to get more shots in arms in New Jersey, as Paterson focuses on residents who can't leave their homes.Paterson's mayor will announce the initiative Tuesday.The city plans to vaccinate homebound residents in the safety of their homes.Mayor Andre Sayegh previously said the city will use the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this outreach.A nurse and EMT will be the health care providers giving the shot to the homebound residents.Details on how residents can sign up for the service and specific qualifications are expected to be discussed.