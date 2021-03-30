Paterson to begin vaccinating homebound residents for COVID in their homes

Paterson's mayor will announce the initiative Tuesday.
The city plans to vaccinate homebound residents in the safety of their homes.
Mayor Andre Sayegh previously said the city will use the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for this outreach.
A nurse and EMT will be the health care providers giving the shot to the homebound residents.
Details on how residents can sign up for the service and specific qualifications are expected to be discussed.
ALSO READ | Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question