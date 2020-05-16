Coronavirus News: Queens community helps Muslims observing Ramadan during pandemic

The Jackson Heights Community Church served more than 100 Iftar meals to Muslim community members.
Iftar is the traditional meal of breaking fast observed by Muslims after sundown during Ramadan.
The event outside the church was organized in conjunction with the Muhammadi Center.
Jackson Heights is one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus.
