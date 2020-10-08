Borough Park protests: Reporter attacked as anger flares over NYC red zone restrictions

The closures in the state-designated red zones are the most strict, with the kinds of closures we haven't seen in months.
In one of the red zones in Brooklyn, some in the largely Orthodox Jewish community are fighting back, even attacking the messenger.
In Borough Park overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a mob attacked a journalist.
Jacob Kornbluh of the Jewish Insider was roughed up. He was able to walk away and file a police report.
The crowd of mostly young men, some flying Trump flags, openly defied Governor Andrew Cuomo's mask order.
The anger all has to do with Cuomo's new plan to close nonessential businesses in neighborhoods where COVID cases are on the rise.
A new map highlights the new zones.
Red is the most severe. Starting Thursday restaurants in those communities are only allowed to offer takeout orders, and religious gatherings are limited to ten people.
"We had the rules, it wasn't enforced in these areas," said Cuomo. "It wasn't enforced in these areas because it's hard to enforce in these areas... because they don't want to do it. So it wasn't enforced... And now we see the infection rate go up."
Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein put out a statement blasting Cuomo's limits on religious gatherings but also condemning the overnight violence, saying he's "imploring the handful of people within the community to end the violence."
