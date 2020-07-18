coronavirus long island

Reopen News: Robert Moses State Park on Long Island hits capacity, closes

BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- Robert Moses State Park on Long Island filled to capacity Saturday and is closed, according to the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks).

Officials say park visitors are being advised to detour to Heckscher State Park where attendance is light.

Jones Beach traffic conditions are light to moderate with plenty of available parking. Field 6 is filled.

Park visitors are being guided to consider Heckscher State Park in East Islip as an alternative.

Find out the latest park alerts and capacity closures from New York State Parks.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: NJ to track beach crowds; NYC set for Phase 4
COVID Updates: NYC moving to Phase 4 reopening; CDC delays school guidance
COVID Updates: No new indoor activities for NYC's Phase 4
LI startup creates walk-through sanitizing station for COVID-19 era
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NJ to track beach crowds; NYC set for Phase 4
Shootings spike prompts NYPD to carry out 'End Gun Violence' plan
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
AccuWeather Alert: Intense heat is on
Ex-personal assistant arrested in tech CEO's grisly murder
Vandals strike 'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower again
Here's what Phase 4 in NYC will look like
Show More
Goats appointed as new landscapers at Long Island parks
Money moves to make as extra $600/week unemployment benefits expire
How to deal with extreme heat
NJ park closed after visitors leave it trashed
'Let us reopen' say owners of bowling alleys on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News