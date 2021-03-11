Coronavirus Update New York City: Senator Schumer announces 'Vaccine Supercharge' for NYC and across state

A huge influx of COVID vaccines from the federal government is on the way, along with a massive expansion of federally-funded vaccine sites (more than 100) that will utilize New York's existing Community Health Centers (CHCs) to help get them into arms.
"The people of New York have had a tough, tough year amid the pandemic but the light at the end of the tunnel has always been centered on access to a free vaccine for all New Yorkers, and the good news is: lots of New Yorkers want a vaccine," Schumer said. "Now, the better news is: more vaccines and better access to vaccine sites are on the way via a supercharge effort that will utilize New York's Community Health Centers (CHC) as federally-funded vaccine sites to get more shots into more arms."
"More access and more shots means a quicker recovery, and that's what we want," he said.
These CHC sites will be federally-funded and organized by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an effort to expand the CHC vaccine program, which works to increase vaccine availability and access in underserved and minority communities where access to vaccines has been a major challenge.
"Remember, one of the biggest issues with getting people vaccinated has been access," added Schumer. "Especially in our underserved and disadvantaged communities. We've heard numerous stories of people having to travel way too far to get a vaccine, hampering our ability to recover from the pandemic and return to 'normal.' With this announcement of more vaccines and the sites poised to open up, New York is positioned to get more shots in arms, especially in areas where COVID has hit the hardest."
The program and sites will be funded by nearly $32 billion that Senator Schumer secured for vaccine distribution, procurement and administration in the December relief bill. All the CHC sites are eligible to become vaccine administration sites, but must elect to participate in the program and receive the vaccines from New York's Community Health Center parent organizations, who will determine which sites will get vaccines.
The vaccines these health centers receive will be sent directly from the federal government to the CHCs and be in addition to the weekly vaccine allocation sent to New York State; exact allocation numbers will be announced in the coming days as CHCs across the state formally agree to participate in the program.
Schumer's announcement comes on the heels of delivering the second largest stimulus bill in the nation's history - to the tune of $100 billion for New York state's workers and families - via the American Rescue Plan, which he led to passage in the Senate and was just signed by President Biden.
New York's new vaccine sites will be part of approximately 700 CHC parent organizations and 4000 individual CHC sites nationally that are eligible to become vaccine administration sites.
35 CHC hubs (organizations) are now eligible. Together, they have 210 sites across the state. The 35 hubs get to decide which of the 210 eligible sites get vaccines. Over 100 sites will participate.
Morris Heights Health Center, Inc., Bronx, NY, NY-15
East Harlem Council For Human Services, Inc., New York, NY, NY-13
Montefior Medical Center, Bronx, NY, NY-15
Settlement Health and Medical Services, Inc., New York, NY, NY-13
Bedford Stuyvesant Family Health Center, Inc., Brooklyn, NY, NY-08
Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc., Buffalo, NY, NY-26
North Country Family Health Center, Inc., Watertown, NY, NY-21
La Casa De Salud Inc., Bronx, NY, NY-15
Union Community Health Center, Inc., Bronx, NY, NY-15
New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, New York, NY, NY-09
Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, Inc., Mount Vernon, NY, NY-16
Community Health Center of Richmond, Inc., Staten Island, NY, NY-11
Heritage Health and Housing, Inc., New York, NY, NY-13
Brooklyn Plaza Medical Center, Brooklyn NY, NY-08
Under 21, New York, NY, NY-10
Upper Room AIDS Ministry, Inc. Adult Day Health Care Center, New York, NY, NY-13
Care For The Homeless, New York, NY, NY-13
Betances Health Center, New York, NY, NY-07
Vocational Instruction Project Community Services, Inc., Bronx, NY, NY-15
Beacon Christian Community Health Center, Staten Island, NY, NY-11
Anthony L. Jordan Health Corporation, Rochester, NY, NY-25
Hudson Headwaters Heath Network, Queensbury, NY, NY-21
Housing Works Health Services III, Inc., Brooklyn, NY, NY-10
Refuah Health Center, Inc., New Square, NY, NY-19
Damian Family Care Centers, Inc., Jamaica, NY, NY-09
HealthCare Choices NY, Inc., Brooklyn, NY, NY-10
Schenectady Family Health Services, Inc., Schenectady, NY, NY-20
Oak Orchard Community Health Center, Inc., Brockport, NY, NY-23
Syracuse Community Health Center, Inc., Syracuse, NY, NY-24
Community Health Initiatives Inc., Brooklyn, NY, NY-08
ODA Primary Health Care Center Inc., Brooklyn, NY, NY-07
Ezra Medical Center, Brooklyn, NY, NY-10
Community Medical and Dental Care, Inc., Monsey, NY, NY-17
Community Health Project, Inc., New York, NY, NY-15
East Hill Family Medical Inc., Auburn, NY, NY-24
