Senior centers reopen today in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Reopening milestones continue in the Tri-State area.Senior centers welcome visitors back indoors today in New York City, and New York State is on the verge of lifting virtually all COVID restrictions.The Lenox Hill Senior Center on the Upper East Side is one of nearly 250 senior centers in the city. It is among those reopening for indoor activities.Mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia is making a campaign stop there Monday.She says it is past due that the centers open up, with more than two-thirds of seniors in the city now fully vaccinated.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the reopening earlier this month.He said since the centers will not be checking vaccine status, they are still going to enforce social distancing rules.But the reopening of these community centers is a major step.Also this week, we are anticipating a possible major announcement from Governor Cuomo as the state closes in on the vaccine threshold needed to remove almost all restrictions.The governor said he would lift virtually all COVID restrictions once 70% of adults get their first vaccine dose.As of Sunday that number was 69.7%. Sixty-one percent of New York State residents are fully vaccinated.