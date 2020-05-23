Coronavirus News: Staten Island officials claim borough has met criteria to open

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Leaders on Staten Island sent a letter to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying they are ready to reopen the borough's economy.Officials claim the borough has met all seven metrics required to reopen.New York State Senator Andrew Lanza, the two council members and two assembly members say both of the boroughs hospitals have the available number of beds and met the rate of hospitalizations.They are urging the governor to consider each borough separately, so Staten Island doesn't have to wait for other boroughs to reopen.