Student at Monroe College in New Rochelle diagnosed with tuberculosis

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- A student at a college in Westchester County has been diagnosed with tuberculosis.The county health department said the student at Monroe College in New Rochelle has active TB.The student, who is not from Westchester, is being treated, is not on campus and is expected to make a full recovery.Students and faculty who were exposed to the student have been offered free evaluation and testing.TB usually causes cough and fever, and can spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.A long period of close contact with an infected person is usually required for tuberculosis to be transmitted, health officials say.