Study finds summer can lead to weight gain in children

By Eyewitness News
Researchers say those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer can lead to weight gain for children.

A new study finds children struggle to maintain a healthy diet when they're not in school.

That's because there's less structure and easier access to snacks during the summer break.

"What the study found was that during the weekday, they're getting more fruits, and they're getting less sugar-sweetened beverages, but during the weekend, they're getting less fruits and they're getting more sugar-sweetened beverages," said Jennifer Hyland, RD, Cleveland Clinic Children's.

Experts suggest parents stick to a meal schedule and stay aware of what their children have access to.

They also say summer is a good time to explore adding more fresh fruit and veggies to a child's diet.

The complete results of the study can be found in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
