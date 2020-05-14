Coronavirus News: Knicks' Taj Gibson distributes meals at NYCHA complex where he grew up

This time he is back to salute all the NYCHA employees and police.
"It's a blessing because he don't have to do that - so for him to come back where he was born and raised and get back to the NYCHA employees - we appreciate him," said NYCHA employee Rhashon Davis.
Police handed out PPE to the employees as they continued their responsibilities in a pandemic.
"These employees have been here every day since the virus - they are essential employees," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
On Thursday, their hard work was recognized as they got a well-deserved free meal, provided by Gibson himself.
"You never forget your family - that's one thing about me, I'm a loyal supporter of the community," said Gibson.
One a young boy at the Ingersoll Houses, who made it big - he never forgot the place and hoops he started on.
