Coronavirus News: Knicks' Taj Gibson distributes meals at NYCHA complex where he grew up

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York Knick Taj Gibson has a special connection with the Ingersoll Houses - he was raised there.This time he is back to salute all the NYCHA employees and police."It's a blessing because he don't have to do that - so for him to come back where he was born and raised and get back to the NYCHA employees - we appreciate him," said NYCHA employee Rhashon Davis.Police handed out PPE to the employees as they continued their responsibilities in a pandemic."These employees have been here every day since the virus - they are essential employees," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.On Thursday, their hard work was recognized as they got a well-deserved free meal, provided by Gibson himself."You never forget your family - that's one thing about me, I'm a loyal supporter of the community," said Gibson.One a young boy at the Ingersoll Houses, who made it big - he never forgot the place and hoops he started on.