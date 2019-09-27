Health & Fitness

Too much exercise could lead to you making bad decisions, study finds

Too much exercise could lead to bad decisions, according to a new study in the journal Current Biology.

The study had athletes overtrain for three out of nine weeks and then compared them to a control group that did a normal nine-week training program. The overworked athletes performed worse on a physical test and failed tests of temptation.

For example, they were more likely to say they wanted $10 now instead of $50 in six months.

Scientists behind the study say that could explain why some athletes make the decision to use performance enhancing drugs.

One warning when extrapolating the findings of the study: Scientists say the study was done on elite endurance athletes. They said it's interesting information that suggests dedicated athletes should focus of regular exercise, but it may not apply to the average Joe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthexercisemental health
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Gas line rupture sends debris flying on NYC street
Shots fired near NYU in Greenwich Village
NJ AG to make announcement on ICE detainment operations
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
NYPD raising awareness of officer suicides with '22 Pushup Challenge'
AccuWeather: Top 10 weather day
Man wanted for throwing water on NYPD traffic agent
Show More
Delta employee arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Police: NJ man tried to lure 13-year-old boy into car
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up, acting intel boss testifies
NY sues Dunkin' Donuts over online security breaches
More TOP STORIES News