Coronavirus

Birx warns US is 'in a new phase' of coronavirus pandemic with more widespread cases

WASHINGTON -- White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx says widespread coronavirus infections in urban and rural America mark a "new phase" for the pandemic as she doubled down on calls to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.

Birx, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning, said "What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread."

The United States has the world's biggest number of cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths.

Birx said mitigation efforts across the west and the south are beginning to work but warned that people need to take the virus seriously and employ significant safety precautions when cases first begin to tick up.

RELATED | New stimulus bill: Pelosi blames Trump for expired $600 unemployment boost, Mnuchin 'surprised' Dems won't accept one-week extension
EMBED More News Videos

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on ABC's "This Week" about negotiations over the new COVID-19 relief bill.



This comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she doesn't have faith in Birx, whom she ties to misinformation spread by President Donald Trump. Pelosi was asked on ABC's "This Week" whether she had confidence in Birx.

The California Democrat replied: "I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so I don't have confidence there, no."

During her CNN appearance, Birx said she has respect for Pelosi and attributed the sentiment to a New York Times article in which Birx is described as embracing overly optimistic assessments of the coronavirus.

Birx said that she has "never been called Pollyannish or non-scientific or non-data-driven. And I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldnancy pelosi
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
COVID Updates: TX surpasses NY in cases, NY hospitals record new low
NYC submits 'outline,' not reopening schools plan: Cuomo advisor
Tiempo: 'Covid Story Project,' Dominican Day Parade scholarship funds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch
Tropical storm watch issued ahead of Isaias
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Mets GM announces Yoenis Cespedes opting out of season
NYC submits 'outline,' not reopening schools plan: Cuomo advisor
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Show More
Fyre sale: Merch from failed festival up for auction
Retired NJ firefighter who responded to 9/11 laid to rest in Maine
COVID Updates: TX surpasses NY in cases, NY hospitals record new low
Missing teen found alive in woods after 8-day search
No shark sightings: Beachgoers can enter water, with restrictions
More TOP STORIES News