Reopen News: Visitors thrilled with reopening of Governors Island to public

Sandi landau, a long-time visitor to Governors Island, is thrilled that's it finally open again. Iandau said rain or shine, she was taking a visit.
Ferries are running with reduced capacity, but now a reservation is required.
And, there is a new stop on the weekends.
People in Brooklyn can catch a direct ferry from Red Hook's Atlantic Basin every weekend this summer.
Governors Island is full of greenery and fresh air, comprised of 172 acres of fields, play spaces, view and picnic areas.
"I love the historic value to being here and we plan to walk around," visitor Laura McGill said.
Food vendors are back with added safety measures, bikes are for rent and there are sinks, sanitizer stations and social distancing signage throughout.
The island will accommodate up to 5,000 visitors a day -- that's about half the pre-pandemic number.
Also on Wednesday, Liberty and Ellis Islands were announced to partially resume starting Monday. And another great outdoor spot, the High Line, opens Thursday.
