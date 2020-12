Coronavirus vaccine updates: What we know right now

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The federal government is poised to approve COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days.Below are answers to commonly asked questions. Regular updates will be made as needed.Pfizer is expected to receive FDA approval when the agency meets on December 10. The FDA will consider an application from Moderna on December 17.New York, New Jersey and Connecticut expect to receive their first doses during the week of December 14. New York is expecting 170,000 doses for about 85,000 people (two doses are required for each person)Healthcare workers, nursing home residents and other first responders and essential workers are expected to be first in line.Distribution is expected to target critical workforce, adults 65 and up and anyone considered high risk under age 65 starting in mid-January.Vaccinations for everyone else are expected to begin by June.You can get updates on how each state is handling distribution on these sites:Yes, you will still need to wear a mask and follow other precautions. Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines boost your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to or spreading the virus.Volunteers in vaccine trials have reported they frequently feel flu-like effects after getting vaccinated such as body aches, or even fever and a headache, federal health officials said. Vaccination cards will be used as the "simplest" way to keep track of Covid-19 shots, said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, which is supporting frontline workers who will administer Covid-19 vaccinations."Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due," Moore said. "Let's do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone's going to get that."According to the CDC, There is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again; this is called natural immunity. Early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this. Until we have a vaccine available and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices makes recommendations to CDC on how to best use COVID-19 vaccines, CDC cannot comment on whether people who had COVID-19 should get a COVID-19 vaccine.More answers to questions can be found on the CDC's website