Coronavirus: White House asks people who leave NYC to self-quarantine for 14 days

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Deborah Birx, who is in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus, says everyone leaving the New York metro area should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Birx said at a White House briefing that people leaving the hardest hit area of the United States might not be sick, but could have been exposed to the virus. She advises people heading for Long Island, or Florida, North Carolina or other states to stay home for two weeks.

Birx says about 56% of the cases in the United States are coming out of the New York metro area.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is advising President Donald Trump on the pandemic, says about one per 1,000 people leaving New York are infected. He says that's eight to 10 times more than in other areas.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Monday requiring anyone arriving on a flight from hard-hit New York City, Connecticut and New Jersey to self-quarantine for two weeks, the toughest restrictions any one state has imposed on others during the crisis.



