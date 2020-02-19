Health & Fitness

British woman plays violin while undergoing brain surgery

LONDON -- Seeing a patient stay awake during brain surgery isn't just something you see on your favorite medical TV drama.

It happens more than you think. Most recently, it happened in London at King's College Hospital as Dagmar Turner played the violin.



The approach was taken to make sure the surgery didn't impact her ability to play. Awake brain surgery has become a common tool used by neurosurgeons in order to preserve a patient's brain function.

Turner was diagnosed in 2013 with a brain tumor after suffering a seizure during a symphony. She'd been able to fight it off for years with radiation, but the tumor became more aggressive last year.

Over 90 percent of Turner's brain tumor was successfully removed without impairing her musical talent.



The 53-year-old concert violinist has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

She should be able to return to her chair at the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckmusicsurgerydoctorslondon
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brooklyn-born rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot at Hollywood home
NY woman 1 of 2 killed after car plunges off Florida ferry
Mother speaks out after daughter killed in NY library stabbing
'RHONJ' star accused of using fake photo for house-flipping business
Tessa Majors murder: Third teenage suspect charged
26 quarantined in Westchester County over coronavirus concerns
Person arrested after newborn found in wooded area in NY town
Show More
How to avoid buying a used car that's a rebuilt wreck
At least 130 dogs, cats seized from alleged puppy mill in NJ
Man charged after newly engaged worker shot dead in Bronx deli
Expert: Tokyo Olympics probably couldn't be held now
Man steals SUV with 11-year-old boy in backseat in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News