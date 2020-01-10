womens health

'Our little miracle': Penn Medicine announces baby born by uterine transplant from dead donor

PHILADELPHIA -- Jennifer and Drew Gobrecht never thought they'd be able to have their own children. When Jennifer was 17, she found out she didn't have a uterus.

"That was a lot to deal with because in my heart of hearts, I know I'm a mother. I know one day I'll be someone's mother," she said.

Hope for that day came two years ago when she heard Penn Medicine, in Philadelphia, was looking for applicants to get a uterine transplant from a deceased donor.

EMBED More News Videos

Penn Medicine introduced the first couple in the area to have a baby via uterine transplant from a deceased donor.



"Talked about all the criteria of the applicants they were looking for and I was like, 'This is me,'" Gobrecht said.

There had only ever been one other baby born in the United States from a uterus from a deceased donor.

At a press conference Thursday, Penn Medicine announced doctors had successfully done the transplant and the Gobrecht's welcomed a baby boy, named Benjamin Thomas. He's 8 weeks old and was born just in time for the holidays.

"When you actually see the baby, it's very surreal. It was a professional and personal high," said Dr. Kathleen O'Neill, the medical director for Penn Medicine's uterine transplant program.

"I cried a lot and he snuggled right in and it was just that moment, that connection, it was remarkable," said Gobrecht.

Penn Medicine says it is currently working with another patient and is also looking for more women to become applicants for a uterine transplant.

The doctors say there is one day this will become a normal option for women. Gobrecht says it was the perfect option for her and her family.

"Everything we went through culminated to him and he was perfect our little miracle," she said.

Baylor Medical Center in Texas is also conducting a clinical trial of uterine transplants, though from living donors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealthcheckhealthuniversity of pennsylvaniatransplantwomens healthgift of life
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMENS HEALTH
Feminine products maker to designing more inclusive packaging
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
People wear same underwear for at least 2 days: Study
Meghan McCain pens emotional op-ed about suffering miscarriage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alarming details about subway door opening incidents
Video shows violent, random attack on Bronx worker
Man being questioned in beating death of 92-year-old woman
AccuWeather: Milder days ahead
Bodycam videos show police shooting machete-wielding man
Show of support for teacher who showed 'culturally insensitive' photo
Mexico volcano erupts, sending ash plume into sky
Show More
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data
12 families lose their homes in 3-alarm fire in the Bronx
Man accused of slashing girlfriend while she sat with sick child
First-ever Harry Potter flagship store opening in NYC
Jennifer Dulos murder: Husband freed after posting $6M bond
More TOP STORIES News