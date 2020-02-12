AccuWeather: Dry day with breaks of sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a dry day on Friday with breaks of sunshine.
Highs will climb to the low 70s as we head into the weekend.
Friday
Dry day, breaks of sun. High 73
Saturday
A passing shower. High 67
Sunday
PM sunny breaks. High 69
Monday
Partly cloudy to sunny. High 71
Tuesday
Nice, plenty of sun. High 73
Wednesday
Sun to clouds. High 77
Thursday
Becoming mostly sunny. High 78
