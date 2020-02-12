AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

AccuWeather: Dry day with breaks of sun

Brittany Bell has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

Brittany Bell has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

Brittany Bell has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

Brittany Bell has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a dry day on Friday with breaks of sunshine.

Highs will climb to the low 70s as we head into the weekend.

Friday

Dry day, breaks of sun. High 73

Saturday

A passing shower. High 67

Sunday

PM sunny breaks. High 69

Monday

Partly cloudy to sunny. High 71

Tuesday

Nice, plenty of sun. High 73

Wednesday

Sun to clouds. High 77

Thursday

Becoming mostly sunny. High 78

Subscribe to the 'Weather or Not' podcast with Lee Goldberg

Discover more podcasts from Eyewitness News here

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

Air Quality Tracker

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, and Dani Beckstrom on social media.