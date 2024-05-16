Middletown man accused of setting fire to New York State trooper's father's home as act of revenge

WARWICK, New York (WABC) -- A Middletown man was arrested for allegedly setting a New York State trooper's father's house on fire as an act of revenge, the Orange County District Attorney's Office says.

Tyler Williams, 26, was pulled over by a trooper back on Dec. 20, 2023 and issued multiple traffic tickets.

The following morning, a fire was started at the home of the trooper's father in Warwick, completely destroying the house.

Prosecutors say a five-month investigation revealed that Williams searched online and discovered the trooper's address.

Williams was arrested Wednesday on arson charges.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

"Law enforcement officers, who are the backbone of the safety of our community, must be protected for doing the dangerous work that they do," said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. "Our community will not permit such horrifying conduct as is alleged in this case to go unchecked."

Williams' next court appearance is set for May 21.

