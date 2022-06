100 lithium-ion batteries found at scene of Hell's Kitchen fire

EMBED >More News Videos Three members of the same family were killed in a fast-moving fire in Queens.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than 100 lithium-ion batteries were found on the first floor of a Manhattan building where a fire broke out on Saturday.The fire broke out just after 11 a.m. on 51st Street and 11th Ave.The building has a bike rental shop on the ground floor and apartments above.The fire forced people out of their homes. One person suffered minor injuries.The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. It is not yet clear if the batteries sparked the fire.