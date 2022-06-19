100 lithium-ion batteries found at scene of Hell's Kitchen fire

The fire broke out just after 11 a.m. on 51st Street and 11th Ave.
The building has a bike rental shop on the ground floor and apartments above.
The fire forced people out of their homes. One person suffered minor injuries.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. It is not yet clear if the batteries sparked the fire.
