Cause of Hempstead house fire that left 1 dead, others injured under investigation

Darla Miles reports flames broke out this morning at the home on Front Street. At least one person did not survive.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A fire ripped through through a home in Hempstead early Monday morning leaving at least one person dead.

Flames broke out at the home on Front Street around 6:30 a.m. sending 55 Hempstead firefighters to tackle the blaze at the 3-story house.

"I couldn't believe it, I was like wow," Eyewitness Shawn Smith said. "I was sleeping and I came out to see what was going on."

Firefighters found one person dead inside the home. According to officials, they removed one person from the home who suffered serious burn injuries.

"One fatality that's still in the house and one burn victim serious condition that was transported UMNC," Hempstead Fire Marshall Michael Utaro said.

As some firefighters worked to contain the fire, others had to perform rescues of others inside the home.

"The fire was contained relatively quickly by the fire department, "Utaro said. "They did a good job of suppressing it and evacuating as many people as they could."

The number of victims is unknown at this time, but the Red Cross is on the scene to help as many people as they can with finding shelter and food.

Investigators are still looking into what could have caused the fire.

"They just started their investigation, we don't rule out anything as of yet so right now it's just the preliminary beginnings of the investigation so it's going to be a little bit of time," Utaro said.

