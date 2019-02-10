Here And Now on February 10, 2019: Student Loan Crisis

EMBED <>More Videos

Related topics:
here and now
TOP STORIES
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
5 kids among 8 hurt when car hits school bus, parked cars in NJ
Teen rescued from pool at Brooklyn school
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
Teen survives after falling through 7-story air shaft in NYC
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
Show More
Deadly crashes raise safety concerns about Boeing 737 Max 8
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
2 women dead in LI house fire, man pulled to safety
83-year-old woman attacked by suspect with 50 prior arrests
Alleged drug dealers accused of manslaughter after fatal overdose
More TOP STORIES News