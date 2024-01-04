Here and Now with Sandra Bookman podcast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Welcome to the "Here and Now" podcast" from WABC-TV New York and Eyewitness News.

Every week, host Sandra Bookman takes a deep dive into the issues and stories that impact the Black community, from elected leaders and experts voicing their opinions and positions, to community activists and grassroots groups highlighting concerns and changing lives to entrepreneurs big and small making a difference.

"Here and Now" offers in-depth discussions about the things that matter most: the economy, education and important health issues. We also showcase the best in Black culture, whether it's theater, music, visual arts, fashion, sports or tech trends.

The show provides a platform for those making a difference in the African-American community to share their stories and the lessons they've learned.

We'll also be sharing some bonus content like extended interviews with some of our biggest names and newsmakers, so hit subscribe and join us each week.

Watch Here and Now on Sundays at Noon on Channel 7, WABC-TV.

