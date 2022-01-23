here and now

Here and Now: discussing critical race theory; avoid pitfalls when buying a home

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Here and Now: critical race theory; avoid pitfalls when buying a home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss the debate over critical race theory. Why some believe, even acknowledging racism is racist.

One organization is working to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 by working with congregations in communities of color calling it, the "choose healthy life black clergy action plan."

We also speak to New York City's only black female licensed home inspector about avoiding pitfalls when buying a home.

And hip-hop's king of fashion, Harlem's own Dapper Dan makes a guest appearance.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhere and nowracismcovid 19 vaccinereal estatecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
From the 'Like It Is' archives, a 1977 interview with Sidney Poitier
Here and Now: A conversation with NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams
Here and Now preview: one-on-one with Eric Adams
Here and Now: Meet the journalist behind the Malcolm X Netflix doc
TOP STORIES
Teen shot in back of head among 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
Candlelight vigil held for NYPD officer killed in Harlem shooting
AccuWeather: Partly sunny
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Show More
Rescuers use sausage dangling from drone to lure runaway dog to safety
COVID Updates: FDA considers limiting monoclonal antibody treatments
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'
Mayor Adams: All city agencies will join fight against gun violence
More TOP STORIES News