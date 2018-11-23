CAMP FIRE

Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck from Toyota

EMBED </>More Videos

The California nurse who drove his truck through the Camp Fire flames to save patients at his hospital now has a new set of wheels.

The Northern California nurse who drove his truck through Camp Fire flames to save patients at his hospital now has a new set of wheels.

Allyn Pierce told KRCR-TV he was trapped by flames at one point as he tried to evacuate himself after saving his patients. He said a bulldozer "came out of nowhere and knocked this flaming truck right next to me," allowing him to escape the devastating blaze.

After his harrowing evacuation ordeal earlier this month, Pierce wrote on Facebook about the damage to his Toyota Tundra, thanking Toyota and writing, "This truck literally saved my life today."

Toyota then chimed in on the original post on both Facebook and Instagram, writing, "Don't worry about your truck, we're honored to get you a new one!"

The automaker reportedly offered to take the charred Tundra -- which still runs despite its damage -- off Pierce's hands so they can display it in their showrooms as a testament to the truck's durability.

EMBED More News Videos

A nurse is being offered a new truck after his was scorched while he helped patients get to safety in the midst of the Camp Fire.

RELATED: More California wildfire coverage
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heroCamp Firegood samaritannurseswildfirecalifornia
CAMP FIRE
Firefighters free deer tangled in power line in Camp Fire aftermath
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
The deadliest wildfires in California history
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Man arrested after 21-year-old dies following punch at Queens bar
Senior man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn
Mother, boyfriend arrested in 4-year-old boy's death
Police search for missing Brooklyn girl, infant daughter
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
Tekashi69 transferred to new facility after 'death threats'
Fire survivor, four-legged best friend find new home
Show More
Driver charged with striking EMT, patient in Manhattan
FedEx driver fatally punches man yelling racial slurs
American killed by isolated tribe: 'I DON'T WANT TO DIE'
President Trump says he is thankful for himself this Thanksgiving
NY State Sen. José Peralta dies of apparent heart attack
More News