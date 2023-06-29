83-year-old man killed in hit-and-run car crash in Hawthorne, New Jersey

HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The hunt is on for the hit-and-run driver who killed an 83-year-old man in New Jersey.

Hawthorne police received a call about a pedestrian who was struck near Wagaraw Road and Passaic Street Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found Joe Bender who was rushed to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center. He later was pronounced dead.

Police are now searching for a gray 2004 Ford F-150 that fled the scene after the crash.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Hawthorne Police Department at (973) 427-1800.

For media inquiries concerning this case, contact Chief Assistant Prosecutor Allan Nawrocki of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Investigations Unit at anawrocki@passaiccountynj.org or at (973) 837-7768.

