Hoboken water service restored, road repairs continue after water main breaks

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Service has been restored to customers in Hoboken after multiple water main breaks affected several blocks.

Road repair work continues in the area following the breaks, which led to numerous street closures.

All three water main breaks happened around the same time, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, as firefighters worked to put out a blaze a few blocks away and opened a fire hydrant.

Veolia Water crews responded to broken mains in the vicinity of Grand Street from 7th Street to 5th Street, and 6th Street from Clinton Street to Adams Street.

It was not clear if there was any connection between the fire and the broken mains.

Roads remain closed in the vicinity of Grand and Adams Streets between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

Residents were advised to avoid the area Thursday and find alternate routes.

An emergency tow order was issued Wednesday night by the Hoboken Office of Emergency Management, and vehicles parked in the area of Sixth Street between Grand and Adams were towed to an uptown lot, the city said.

Owners can get their cars back free of charge, by calling the Hoboken Police Department non-emergency number at 201-420-2100.

