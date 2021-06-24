Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn while unloading his parked car

By Eyewitness News
Man critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was struck while unloading packages from his car in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn.

The victim was struck by a passing black sedan on Avenue D in East Flatbush just after 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.

He was unloading packages from his parked car when he was struck.

The vehicle did not stay at the scene.



The victim sustained multiple injuries, including head trauma and a broken leg.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

