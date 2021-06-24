Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn while unloading his parked car

The victim was struck by a passing black sedan on Avenue D in East Flatbush just after 10:10 p.m. Wednesday.
He was unloading packages from his parked car when he was struck.
The vehicle did not stay at the scene.
The victim sustained multiple injuries, including head trauma and a broken leg.
He was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.
