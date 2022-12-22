Hit-and-run driver leaves man critically injured in Woodside, Queens

The 39-year-old victim was discovered in the roadway at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Shirleen Allicot reports.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man critically injured in the Woodside section of Queens.

The 39-year-old victim was discovered in the roadway at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

He had severe trauma to the body and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle that struck him fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This happened at the same time another hit-and-run incident involving a stolen U-Haul truck was happening in Long Island City, Queens.

