Man in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run car in Queens

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Long Island City that took off Wednesday night.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A search is underway after a man was struck by a car that fled the scene in Queens Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at 21st Street and Borden Avenue in Long Island City.

Police say a man in his 60s was struck by a vehicle that took off.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police have yet to put out a description of the vehicle they are looking for.

