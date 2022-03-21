Man recording video of car doing donuts run over on New York City street

It happened just after midnight during some sort of street car event with a large crowd in the vicinity of Vandam Street and Greenwich Street in the West Village, where the 23-year-old victim Christopher Brito was struck in the roadway.
The video shows the car doing donuts and several people walking into the street to record video. One man is nearly struck but manages to jump out of the way, and then Brito is seen walking out with his phone.
He falls in front of the car and is run over while horrified onlookers watch.
Brito suffered a fractured skull, brain injury and severe trauma to the body.
EMS transported him to NYC Health and Hospital/Bellevue, where he remains in critical condition.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Vandam Street.
The operator of the vehicle is described as a dark-skinned male who was driving a red two-door Infiniti sedan with a yellow decal on the driver's side of the words "Tyler Spec."
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Brito's medical expenses and had raised more than $13,000 as of Monday morning.
