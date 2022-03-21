Man recording video of car doing donuts run over on New York City street

EMBED <>More Videos

Car doing donuts hits person recording stunt in West Village

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man recording video of a car doing donuts in Lower Manhattan was critically injured when he fell to the ground and was run over on Saturday, and the harrowing incident was caught on camera.

It happened just after midnight during some sort of street car event with a large crowd in the vicinity of Vandam Street and Greenwich Street in the West Village, where the 23-year-old victim Christopher Brito was struck in the roadway.

The video shows the car doing donuts and several people walking into the street to record video. One man is nearly struck but manages to jump out of the way, and then Brito is seen walking out with his phone.

ALSO READ | Nassau County Executive Blakeman announces first shipment of donated guns to Ukraine
EMBED More News Videos

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the first shipment of donated firearms to Ukraine from the United States on Friday. Stacey Sager has the full story.


He falls in front of the car and is run over while horrified onlookers watch.

Brito suffered a fractured skull, brain injury and severe trauma to the body.

EMS transported him to NYC Health and Hospital/Bellevue, where he remains in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Vandam Street.

ALSO READ | Long Island mother gets new lease on life with double lung, heart transplant
EMBED More News Videos

Lindsay Salguero-Lopez is a mother, former model, and the first person on Long Island to receive a heart and two lungs from a single donor. Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager has her story.


The operator of the vehicle is described as a dark-skinned male who was driving a red two-door Infiniti sedan with a yellow decal on the driver's side of the words "Tyler Spec."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Brito's medical expenses and had raised more than $13,000 as of Monday morning.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west villagemanhattannew york cityhit and runpedestrian struckstreet racing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Jergens Ultra Healing lotion recalled for bacteria
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
Trial begins for woman, an alleged MS-13 associate, in deaths of 4 men
New NYC vaccination push targets 5-11 year olds
NYPD adds more Neighborhood Safety Teams to crime-ridden areas
Giant killers Saint Peter's set sights on Purdue in Sweet 16
Show More
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge
2 Pa. state troopers killed in I-95 crash ID'd
More TOP STORIES News