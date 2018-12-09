Dance program for visually impaired children temporarily halted

Saturday was the last meeting - for now - for a program that has brought a great deal of light and happiness to children with visual impairments.For the past 12 years, alumni from the National Dance Institute have been teaching children from the Lighthouse Guild for the Blind's music school how to dance.The class takes place each Saturday.However, as the music school looks for a new home, the program is being temporarily halted.The program's director says the visually-impaired children have gained so much from learning how to dance in a safe setting.----------