LOTTERY

Lottery winner from New York dies weeks after cashing in $1 million scratch-off ticket

EMBED </>More Videos

A New York man who struck it big with a scratch-off lottery ticket died just weeks after he claimed the prize.

By Eyewitness News
SIDNEY, New York (WABC) --
A New York man who struck it big with a scratch-off lottery ticket died just weeks after he claimed the prize.

It was a lucky start to 2018 for 51-year-old Donald Savastano, a Queens native who was living upstate in Sidney. He played the New York Lottery's "Merry Millionaire" game and won $1 million.

"This is going change our lives, to tell you the truth," Savastano said when he picked up his winnings.



The self-employed carpenter shared some plans he had in mind for how he was going to spend the money, saying most of it was going to fund his retirement.

"I'm probably going to go get a new truck and I don't know probably go on vacation," Savastano said.

The plans also included a trip to the doctor, because he couldn't afford to go previously.

"He was self-employed," said Danielle Scott, who works at the store where he bought the winning ticket. "He didn't have insurance, he hadn't been feeling good for a while, I guess, and when he got the money he went into the doctor."

The news wasn't good. He learned he had stage four cancer.

"He had a friend come and talk to me, and they told me that he was very sick and that he had brain and lung cancer and that he was in the hospital and they didn't think he was gonna make it," Scott said.



Savastano died Friday, 23 days after he won the lottery.

"I was hoping that the money was maybe going to save his life," Scott said.

Savastano's obituary said he was born in Queens and grew up on Long Island. He became a carpenter after working with and learning from his father as a child.

"He was known for his high-quality work and perfectionism. He always tried to reach out and help those he could by teaching them "the right way to do things," his family wrote in the obituary.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbieslotteryUpstate New YorkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Supermarket that sold winning lotto ticket donates commission
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
California co-workers win $543M Mega Millions prize
Couple can finally get married after $250,000 lottery win
1 winning ticket sold in $543M Mega Millions jackpot
More lottery
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
1 winning ticket sold in $543M Mega Millions jackpot
Paintings worth millions found in storage locker
No winner yet, Mega Millions jackpot grows to $422M
Mega Millions jackpot is $340M for Friday's drawing
Go 'glamping' -- aka glamorous camping -- in NYC!
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News