coronavirus new jersey

Holiday travel surges at local airports despite spike in COVID cases

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Holiday travel surges at local airports amid spike in COVID cases

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Despite a surge in COVID cases, more people are traveling this year during the holiday season and airlines are urging travelers to arrive early.

Two soldiers landing at Newark Liberty International Airport say their commanding officer gave strict orders to the troops before flying home for the holidays.

"They said that we need to be using the mask, just have all the precautions that we should be doing," U.S. Army specialist Erica Robles said.

Mask use is required by law and enforced in airports and on planes. But the skies are open. United Airlines says domestic flights did not see a surge in domestic cancellations as the COVID cases increased.

"We are averaging over 4,000 flights a day and filling those airplanes up, we anticipate over 8 million people flying with United Airlines between now and the end of the holiday travel period through January 3rd," United Airlines Vice President of Operations Rodney Cox said.

ALSO READ | NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
EMBED More News Videos

Sonia Rincon reports on the rise in COVID cases in New York City from Times Square.



Fifty thousand passengers will move through United's hub in Terminal C on Thursday alone.

The airline's VP of operations reminds travelers to arrive at least two hours early, and three hours early if you're flying out of the country.

Using the Travel Ready app to upload vaccination requirements and fill out necessary forms will also save a lot of time.

Passengers flying United out of Newark can use the bag drop shortcut installed mid-month to make check-in quicker for customers.

"We are trying to make it hassle free, we're trying to make it really easy for people to travel," Cox said.

Former New Yorkers flying home to Dallas, Jenny and Robert Hornbaker, paid for bags and uploaded boarding passes to avoid the wait among a crowd.

MORE NEWS: NY reports record number of new COVID cases as holiday travel ramps up
EMBED More News Videos

The holiday travel rush has begun just as New York set a new single-day record for positive COVID cases, two days in a row.



"It just makes it easier too when you can do it yourself, I don't like lines," Jenny Hornbaker said.

Plus, the couple feels like they dodged a bullet attending Broadway's 'To kill a mockingbird,' which didn't get COVID cancelled Sunday night while a slew of other shows did.

With the infection rates going up, they'll stay grounded after this trip.

"The discussion was after this trip, probably not a lot of traveling for the next couple of months," Robert Hornbaker said.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew jerseynewarkessex countycoronavirus new jerseytravelomicron variantcoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 variantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthunited airlinesnew jerseyair travelnew jersey newsnewark liberty international airport
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID News: Hospitalizations up 41 percent nationwide
Senator Cory Booker says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Omicron manageable if precautions taken, former CDC director says
Hoboken SantaCon returns with vaccine requirements
TOP STORIES
Hochul vows to keep schools open amid record level of NY COVID cases
Omicron variant now 73% of US COVID cases
NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Jersey
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
AccuWeather: Warming up as winter begins
Show More
NY man preps for Christmas with family after doctor saves his foot
Tips to handle holiday stress amid omicron surge
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
2 more NHL teams shut down due to COVID, 9 of 32 teams now paused
COVID News: Hospitalizations up 41 percent nationwide
More TOP STORIES News