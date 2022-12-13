See where Philadelphia gets its 55-foot Holiday Tree

The massive Concolor White Fir that now at City Hall was grown at Stutzman Farms in Hornell, New York.

HORNELL, N.Y. -- The massive Concolor White Fir that now calls Philadelphia's City Hall home was grown at Stutzman Farms, a third-generation family farm in New York that has been growing and selling Christmas trees for more than half a century.

The evergreen picked for Philadelphia was planted decades ago and getting it off of the ground took some heavy equipment.

It gets strapped tight to a flatbed truck for the five-hour journey to Philadelphia, where local crews prepared for its arrival.

The tree is cut loose from its bonds, lifted and carefully guided into the custom-fabricated steel base that showcases Philadelphia's diverse neighborhoods and iconic attractions.

The tree is the centerpiece of City Hall's north apron, dubbed for the season the "Wawa Holiday Plaza".

There is a Ferris wheel, a trackless train and food vendors.