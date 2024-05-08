Community mourns beloved street vendor killed in shooting in Paterson

Anthony Johnson is live in Paterson, NJ with details on the shooting of a 62-year-old street vendor.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community is mourning a beloved street vendor who was shot and killed in Paterson over the weekend.

It happened near East 24th Street and Broadway just after 10:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim, 62-year-old Daryle Robinson, was discovered with several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

He died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Robinson touched the lives of many in Paterson and was known to help anyone in need -- offering advice, empathy and he was a master at motivation.

"We're just broken, we're just trying to find an understanding, just trying to process it all, and you have the whys -- why him and why did this happen," his daughter Niomi Moore said.

He would sell clothes, CDs and movies from his stand on the corner of 22nd and Broadway. He and a friend were thinking about going into business together and he was a valuable asset to all of his customers.

"He was a good dude, he was quiet, laid back, never messed with anybody," a friend said.

He lived just a few blocks east of where he set up his vendor location.

"I don't know what happened, but he is going to be truly missed," friend Arlene Demarest said.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral arrangements, but say the appreciate the love and support they have received from residents of Paterson.

"The love has been overwhelming, I knew he was very popular and well-known, but I didn't know to this magnitude," Moore said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342.

