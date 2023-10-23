Homeless man accused of attempted rape, breaking into women's homes in Mastic Beach

Officials have charged a 42-year-old homeless man who is accused of burglarizing homes and attempting rape.

MASTIC BEACH (WABC) -- A 42-year-old homeless man accused of assaulting two women in their 70s during two home burglaries in Mastic Beach tried to rape one of the victims, officials said.

Derrick Clancy was charged with two felony counts of burglary for breaking into two homes of Mastic Beach.

In one of the break-ins, Clancy allegedly punched a 75-year-old woman in the face repeatedly and took her clothes off.

In the other, he climbed through an unlocked window and broke into the home of a 78-year-old woman, authorities said.

Both women were home alone at the time. They were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Clancy was arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip, where he was remanded to custody without bail.

