Passengers had a scary experience at JFK after the nose of a plane lifted toward the sky shortly after landing.

Video shows JetBlue plane tipped backwards as passengers got off at JFK Airport

QUEENS (WABC) -- Passengers at JFK Airport had a scary experience Sunday night as the nose of a plane lifted upward toward the sky.

The plane had just landed from Bridgetown, Barbados. Citizen app video shows the front of the plane lifted up, while the tail stayed on the ground.

JetBlue says the plane tipped backwards because of a shift in weight and balance as people were getting off their flight.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the plane was taken out of service to be inspected.

