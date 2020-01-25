Homeless man arrested after woman punched, shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after being pushed onto the subway tracks by a stranger in Brooklyn.The attack happened Keisha Hall-Thomas was waiting for a train in the middle of the afternoon at the Borough Hall station, when Hall-Thomas stepped off a 3 Train. Walking along the platform, she didn't even notice the deranged man before she was punched from behind."You have to be careful, because you never know who is out there, what they can do," Hall-Thomas said.She says she felt a hit on the back of her head, and a push."The person who did it up totally made sure that I fell over on the tracks. I was there lying on the tracks traumatized," she said.In an instant, a Good Samaritan jumped down. She pulled herself up as he pushed from below. The entire time, watching the dark subway tunnel for a glimmer of light along the rails."I looked to the side to see nothing was coming. And my life actually flashed in front of me," she said.As they made it to the platform, the assailant went on a rampage and slugged the Good SamaritanSince the first of the year, there have been 21 felony assaults in the subway system-eleven of them, in Brooklyn. An increase so far of nearly 300 percent.Hall-Thomas doesn't know the name of the man who saved her, but she's grateful tonight. She suffered bruises but no broken bones.Franklin Ovenseri, 35, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and assault. Police say he is homeless.Hall-Thomas says it is a wake-up call. No, she wasn't standing on the yellow line but she was still too close to the edge.----------