Homeless man sentenced 20 to life in prison for New Rochelle murder

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- The homeless man found guilty of killing a woman whose body was found in a New Rochelle among a pile of trash in a driveway was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jose Olmos, of New Rochelle, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May in the death of 66-year-old Nurten Seljuk, a homeless woman whose body was found beaten and strangled near the Main Street Armory in July 2018.

Olmos was arrested and charged the next day.

Seljuk's sister, Dervishe Bolvadin, appeared in court and described her sibling as a well-educated woman who fell on hard times through illness and divorce, despite the family's intervention.

"I can't stand the idea of her being remembered as a homeless lady left in the garbage ... She was a treasure, an unappreciated treasure. She deserved the best that life had to offer. Not this," she said.

Seljuk's other sister, Fay Mirillo, wrote a statement that was read to the court.

"Good forgive Jose Olmos for taking her life because I certainly cannot ... I will remember Nurten for being both a sister and mom to me during my childhood ... and I will try to fill the hole in my heart by nourishing the love we had for each other," the statement read.

