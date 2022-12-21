New push aims to end homelessness in Newark, NJ within 3 years

Mayor Ras Baraka and New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver joined other officials at the Newark YMCA on Broad Street to unveil a plan to end homelessness. Toni Yates has the story.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The war on homeless is taking center stage again in Newark, New Jersey.

Mayor Ras Baraka and New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver joined other elected officials Wednesday at the Newark YMCA on Broad Street to unveil a strategic plan to end homelessness in the city.

"People do have a right to be on the sidewalk but why would we create a society where people need to be on the sidewalk," Baraka said.

Dubbed "The Path Home: Collaborating Across Our Community," the effort aims to use collaboration, prevention and housing to end chronic homelessness.

It brings financial commitments from government agencies, private companies and even hospitals, who will invest millions of dollars to building houses for those in need.

The plan includes more resource centers, planned for areas where the homeless often congregate, like Francisco Park near Penn Station.

Many agencies, both public and private, often bring food and other necessities there to help. Now they are committing to more.

Many who have overcome the crisis themselves say that this time, they are getting it right.

"When you're homeless, it's not like you have anywhere to go, but finding new activities and opening up your horizons and acclimating yourself to new experiences and different types of opportunities," homeless advocate Theresa Pringle said.

The plan's architects aim to achieve this goal within three years.

A key focus will be "eliminating systemic gaps that cut through barriers to delivering services during difficult circumstances."

RELATED | Watch 'Healthy for the Holidays' - protecting yourself and your family from COVID, flu and RSV

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.