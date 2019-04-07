Grandfather found dead in New Jersey home

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway in New Jersey after a grandfather was found dead in his home Saturday.Jersey City police were called to a building on Wilkinson Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. and found 60-year-old Gregory Harvey unresponsive.He had suffered apparent head injuries and was pronounced dead. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.The victim's family says he was married and had grandchildren.The prosecutor's homicide unit and Jersey City police are investigating. No arrests were immediately reported.----------