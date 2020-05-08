coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Elmhurst Hospital staff surprised with free vacations

By Eyewitness News

Patients stand on line while maintaining social distancing before entering a COVID-19 testing site at Elmhurst Hospital Center, March 25, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Staff at one of the hospitals in New York City hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic were surprised with complimentary vacations Friday.

During their weekly call, the staff of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens were joined by the heads of Hyatt Hotels and American Airlines who announced that the entire 4,000 person staff, including doctors, physician assistants, nurses and facilities and food service workers, will be receiving a complimentary vacation in thanks for their service.

"We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our healthcare workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic," Elmhurst Hospital CEO Israel Rocha said. "Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented healthcare crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America's major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future."

The staff will be treated later this year to three-night vacations, including priority roundtrip airfare from American Airlines and hotel accommodations from Hyatt, in select destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityqueenselmhurstcoronavirus new york citymedicalabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemicelmhurst hospitalcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthvacationhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
Heroin bust of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' in the Bronx
Test and Trace Corps to launch in New York City
New entry rules unveiled for some NYC parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NJ patient's valuables disappear while dying of COVID-19
Heroin bust of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' in the Bronx
Cuomo warns NY about mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Rate of spread slowing across New Jersey, Murphy says
20 homeless people take shelter on MTA bus in Brooklyn: Video
Show More
Sister nurses battle COVID together on front lines at NJ hospital
Test and Trace Corps to launch in New York City
NYC Rent Guidelines Board vote for rent freeze
Multiple arrests made in Bronx shooting near deli
New entry rules unveiled for some NYC parks
More TOP STORIES News