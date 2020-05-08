Coronavirus News: Elmhurst Hospital staff surprised with free vacations

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Staff at one of the hospitals in New York City hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic were surprised with complimentary vacations Friday.During their weekly call, the staff of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens were joined by the heads of Hyatt Hotels and American Airlines who announced that the entire 4,000 person staff, including doctors, physician assistants, nurses and facilities and food service workers, will be receiving a complimentary vacation in thanks for their service."We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our healthcare workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic," Elmhurst Hospital CEO Israel Rocha said. "Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented healthcare crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America's major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future."The staff will be treated later this year to three-night vacations, including priority roundtrip airfare from American Airlines and hotel accommodations from Hyatt, in select destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean.